Mexican governors slam Trumpa s a offensivea border wall at LA City Hall

Yesterday

A delegation of Mexican governors visited Los Angeles City Hall on Friday as part of an effort to reinforce ties between their country and the city, with some speaking out against President Donald Trump's proposal to build a border wall. In any other political climate, such a visit would be merely a ceremonial cultural exchange, but the meeting between the City Council and the governors took on a more serious tone amid growing concerns over the fraying relations between Mexico and the United States.

Chicago, IL

