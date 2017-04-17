Mexican ex-governor evaded justice wi...

Mexican ex-governor evaded justice with help of accomplices

Authorities were tipped off to the presence of ex-Veracruz state Gov. Javier Duarte in Guatemala by the Nov. 10, 2016 detention of a person carrying two passports with photographs of Duarte and his wife - but with different names - at the airport in the Mexican border city of Tapachula. Investigators "identified many homes, telephone numbers and vehicles related to people who helped Javier Duarte from Mexico City in the logistics of his stay and movement in Guatemala," Omar Garcia Harfuch, head of the Criminal Investigation Agency in Mexico's Attorney General's Office, told a press conference in Guatemala City.

