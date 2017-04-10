Mexican ex-governor evaded justice with help of accomplices

In this photo released by the Guatemala National Civil Police , Mexico's former Veracruz state Gov. Javier Duarte poses for photos escorted by an agent of the Interpol office in Guatemala, left, and a Mexico federal agent at a court room in Panajachel, Guatemala, Saturday, April 15, 2017. Duarte, who is accused of running a corruption ring to pilfer from state coffers, was detained in Guatemala on Saturday.

