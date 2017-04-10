Mexican ex-gov. accused of graft appears in Guatemala court

Mexico's former Veracruz state Gov. Javier Duarte, who is accused of running a ring that allegedly pilfered from state coffers, is escorted to a courtroom for an extradition hearing in Guatemala City, Wednesday, April 19, 2017. Duarte was detained Saturday in Guatemala after six months as a fugitive and high-profile symbol of government corruption in his country.

