Mexican ex-gov. accused of graft appe...

Mexican ex-gov. accused of graft appears in Guatemala court

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: News9 Oklahoma City

Mexico's former Veracruz state Gov. Javier Duarte, who is accused of running a ring that allegedly pilfered from state coffers, is escorted by police to a courtroom for an extradition hearing in Guatemala City, Wednesday, Ap... .

Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Deported to Mexico: Who is the US kicking out? Tue Dee Dee Dee 3
News Trump voter 'betrayed' after undocumented husba... Tue Details at Eleven 368
News Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' Guzman is extradit... Apr 14 Idiots 4
News NAFTA reform must benefit the citizens of all t... Apr 14 New Resident 20
News Bones found near border are those of missing Te... Apr 11 Laredo 1
News Mexican state attorney general arrested at U.S.... Apr 8 Azobec 9
News News 26 mins ago 7:06 a.m.House committee consi... Apr 8 USS LIBERTY 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Dalai Lama
  2. North Korea
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,078 • Total comments across all topics: 280,426,898

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC