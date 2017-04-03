Mexican drug lord gets his own miniseries, made in Colombia
In this March, 21, 2017 photo, Mexican actor Marco de la O plays drug trafficker Joaquin Guzman during the filming of "El Chapo" in Tabio, Colombia. The life of the Mexican drug kingpin is being brought to television screens in a drama co-produced by Netflix and Univision.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump voter 'betrayed' after undocumented husba...
|16 min
|So True
|64
|Mexican state attorney general arrested at U.S....
|Sat
|Azobec
|9
|News 26 mins ago 7:06 a.m.House committee consi...
|Sat
|USS LIBERTY
|4
|Husband of Trump supporter deported to Mexico
|Apr 5
|Wildchild
|1
|Community Easter Egg Hunt is Saturday (Apr '14)
|Apr 5
|KimiBeuchat
|8
|Immigration arrests at Mexican border continue ...
|Apr 4
|Wildchild
|2
|Former Mexican governor flees, may be in West T...
|Apr 2
|EPT
|7
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC