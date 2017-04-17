Mexican crime reporter murdered

Mexican crime reporter murdered

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: CPJ Press Freedom Online

Mexican authorities should swiftly and credibly investigate the murder of crime reporter Maximino RodrA guez, the Committee to Protect Journalists said today. Unknown assailants shot and killed RodrA guez on April 14 in the northern Mexican city of La Paz, according to his employer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CPJ Press Freedom Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump voter 'betrayed' after undocumented husba... 58 min Details at Eleven 368
News Deported to Mexico: Who is the US kicking out? 2 hr tomin cali 1
News Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' Guzman is extradit... Apr 14 Idiots 4
News NAFTA reform must benefit the citizens of all t... Apr 14 New Resident 20
News Bones found near border are those of missing Te... Apr 11 Laredo 1
News Mexican state attorney general arrested at U.S.... Apr 8 Azobec 9
News News 26 mins ago 7:06 a.m.House committee consi... Apr 8 USS LIBERTY 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,959 • Total comments across all topics: 280,381,898

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC