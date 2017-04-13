Mexican authorities arrest suspect in...

Mexican authorities arrest suspect in killing of U.S. Border Patrol Agent Brian Terry

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Kent Terry Sr., left, father of slain Border Patrol Agent Brian Terry, clasps hands with Richard "Rick" Barlow, chief agent of the Tucson sector, during a ceremony in which the Border Patrol station in Naco, Ariz., was named after his son in 2012. Kent Terry Sr., left, father of slain Border Patrol Agent Brian Terry, clasps hands with Richard "Rick" Barlow, chief agent of the Tucson sector, during a ceremony in which the Border Patrol station in Naco, Ariz., was named after his son in 2012.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump voter 'betrayed' after undocumented husba... 3 hr New Resident 227
News NAFTA reform must benefit the citizens of all t... 7 hr Geezer 11
News Bones found near border are those of missing Te... Apr 11 Laredo 1
News Mexican state attorney general arrested at U.S.... Apr 8 Azobec 9
News News 26 mins ago 7:06 a.m.House committee consi... Apr 8 USS LIBERTY 4
News Husband of Trump supporter deported to Mexico Apr 5 Wildchild 1
News Community Easter Egg Hunt is Saturday (Apr '14) Apr 5 KimiBeuchat 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Ferguson
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tornado
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,526 • Total comments across all topics: 280,282,892

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC