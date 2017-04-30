Mexican art and revolution, exhibition

Paint the Revolution at the Philadelphia Museum of Art explores the political and social unrest in Mexico over four decades from 1910-1950 during several presidents and its uprising. Featured masterpieces by Diego Rivera , JosA© Clemente Orozco, David Alfaro Siqueiros , Frida Kahlo , and Rufino Tamayo are beautifully displayed alongside mixed media installations.

Chicago, IL

