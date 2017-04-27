Longtime fugitive ordered held without bond on murder, rape charges
Chicago auto mechanic Fidel Urbina, a suspect in the slaying of a customer, was captured by Mexican authorities after 17 years on the run, according to the FBI. Urbina was added to the FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list in 2012.
