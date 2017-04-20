Leftist party activist killed in sout...

Leftist party activist killed in southern Mexico

Gunmen killed the leader of Mexico's leftist Democratic Revolution Party in the southern state of Guerrero, authorities said Thursday. The killing prompted Guerrero's governor to cut short a trip to the United States aimed at convincing cruise ship lines that the state's flagship resort, Acapulco, is safe enough to bring their ships back for visits.

