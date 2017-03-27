Lecture honoring Iowa college alumnus killed in 2012 set
The first lecture to honor a 2012 Grinnell College graduate and journalist killed in Mexico will be held this week at the Iowa college. The Armando "Mando" Alters Montano '12 Memorial Lecture on Tuesday will celebrate the life of Montano, of Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCCI-TV Des Moines.
