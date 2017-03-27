Lecture honoring Iowa college alumnus...

Lecture honoring Iowa college alumnus killed in 2012 set

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: KCCI-TV Des Moines

The first lecture to honor a 2012 Grinnell College graduate and journalist killed in Mexico will be held this week at the Iowa college. The Armando "Mando" Alters Montano '12 Memorial Lecture on Tuesday will celebrate the life of Montano, of Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCCI-TV Des Moines.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Former Mexican governor flees, may be in West T... Sun EPT 7
News Former Mexican governor flees, may be in West T... Sun New Resident 2
News Mexican state attorney general arrested at U.S.... Sat Jose Canoe Si Canada 8
News Bush, at Mexican border, denounces Trump's immi... (Aug '15) Mar 31 Coultergeist 4
News Community Easter Egg Hunt is Saturday (Apr '14) Mar 30 Need Help 7
News Eat It, Conway: El Acapulco Mar 20 Miss Beaverhausen 1
News The United States is over. It's Canada's turn: ... Mar 20 Righty01 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Final Four
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,667 • Total comments across all topics: 280,024,296

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC