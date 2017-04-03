Investigators: Mexico sewage spew size remains a mystery
" A binational commission said Monday that it couldn't determine how much sewage spilled into the southwestern corner of the United States from Mexico from aging infrastructure in the border city of Tijuana. The International Boundary and Water Commission said Mexican authorities reported 28 million gallons spilled from Feb. 1-4 during a repair to Tijuana's sewage system, far less than 143 million gallons initially reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former Mexican governor flees, may be in West T...
|Sun
|EPT
|7
|Former Mexican governor flees, may be in West T...
|Sun
|New Resident
|2
|Mexican state attorney general arrested at U.S....
|Apr 1
|Jose Canoe Si Canada
|8
|Bush, at Mexican border, denounces Trump's immi... (Aug '15)
|Mar 31
|Coultergeist
|4
|Community Easter Egg Hunt is Saturday (Apr '14)
|Mar 30
|Need Help
|7
|Eat It, Conway: El Acapulco
|Mar 20
|Miss Beaverhausen
|1
|The United States is over. It's Canada's turn: ...
|Mar 20
|Righty01
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC