Investigators: Mexico sewage spew size remains a mystery

" A binational commission said Monday that it couldn't determine how much sewage spilled into the southwestern corner of the United States from Mexico from aging infrastructure in the border city of Tijuana. The International Boundary and Water Commission said Mexican authorities reported 28 million gallons spilled from Feb. 1-4 during a repair to Tijuana's sewage system, far less than 143 million gallons initially reported.

