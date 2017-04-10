International bridges add staffing for Semana Santa
A sign on the Anzalduas International Bridge shows the tolls for various southbound vehicles Friday April 10, 2015 in Mission. Missing from the sign is the cost for empty container truck traffic, which was originally set to begin on January 1 but delays in infrastructure in Mexico has sidelined the project.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump voter 'betrayed' after undocumented husba...
|6 hr
|George Lopez
|163
|Bones found near border are those of missing Te...
|Tue
|Laredo
|1
|Mexican state attorney general arrested at U.S....
|Apr 8
|Azobec
|9
|News 26 mins ago 7:06 a.m.House committee consi...
|Apr 8
|USS LIBERTY
|4
|Husband of Trump supporter deported to Mexico
|Apr 5
|Wildchild
|1
|Community Easter Egg Hunt is Saturday (Apr '14)
|Apr 5
|KimiBeuchat
|8
|Immigration arrests at Mexican border continue ...
|Apr 4
|Wildchild
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC