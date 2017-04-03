In a First, Mexico Opens Heroin Fight to US, UN Observers

A man lances a poppy bulb to extract the sap, which will be used to make opium, in a field in in the mountain region of the state of Guerrero, Jan. 3, 2015. For the first time in at least a decade, Mexico's army is allowing the United States and the United Nations to observe opium poppy eradication, a step toward deeper cooperation to fight heroin traffickers, three sources in Mexico said.

