Immigration arrests at Mexican border continue to plummet
In this April 1, 2017, photo, a man in Nogales, Ariz., talks to his daughter and her mother who are standing on the other side of the border fence in Nogales, Mexico. Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly says arrests of people entering the United States illegally across the Mexican border plummeted in March 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former Mexican governor flees, may be in West T...
|Apr 2
|EPT
|7
|Former Mexican governor flees, may be in West T...
|Apr 2
|New Resident
|2
|Mexican state attorney general arrested at U.S....
|Apr 1
|Jose Canoe Si Canada
|8
|Bush, at Mexican border, denounces Trump's immi... (Aug '15)
|Mar 31
|Coultergeist
|4
|Community Easter Egg Hunt is Saturday (Apr '14)
|Mar 30
|Need Help
|7
|Eat It, Conway: El Acapulco
|Mar 20
|Miss Beaverhausen
|1
|The United States is over. It's Canada's turn: ...
|Mar 20
|Righty01
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC