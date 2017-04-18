Immigrant workers tossed from NYC bak...

Immigrant workers tossed from NYC bakery fight for severance pay

17 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

Roughly 50 immigrant workers and their supporters gathered outside of Tom Cat Bakery in Queens to demonstrate and to fight for their rights to keep their jobs. Two workers forced to leave a Queens bakery because of their immigration status are now fighting for severance pay - outraged that they were let go as part of President Trump's harsh new policies.

Chicago, IL

