Immigrant workers tossed from NYC bakery fight for severance pay
Roughly 50 immigrant workers and their supporters gathered outside of Tom Cat Bakery in Queens to demonstrate and to fight for their rights to keep their jobs. Two workers forced to leave a Queens bakery because of their immigration status are now fighting for severance pay - outraged that they were let go as part of President Trump's harsh new policies.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Deported to Mexico: Who is the US kicking out?
|Apr 18
|Dee Dee Dee
|3
|Trump voter 'betrayed' after undocumented husba...
|Apr 18
|Details at Eleven
|368
|Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' Guzman is extradit...
|Apr 14
|Idiots
|4
|NAFTA reform must benefit the citizens of all t...
|Apr 14
|New Resident
|20
|Bones found near border are those of missing Te...
|Apr 11
|Laredo
|1
|Mexican state attorney general arrested at U.S....
|Apr 8
|Azobec
|9
|News 26 mins ago 7:06 a.m.House committee consi...
|Apr 8
|USS LIBERTY
|4
