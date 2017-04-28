'I was all set to terminate': Inside ...

'I was all set to terminate': Inside Trump's sudden shift on NAFTA

Read more: Bangor Daily News

President Donald Trump was set to announce Saturday, on the 100th day of his presidency, that he was withdrawing from the North American Free Trade Agreement - the sort of disruptive proclamation that would upend both global and domestic politics and signal to his base that he was keeping his campaign promise to terminate what he once called "a total disaster" and "one of the worst deals ever." "I was all set to terminate," Trump said in an Oval Office interview Thursday night.

Chicago, IL

