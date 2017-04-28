'I was all set to terminate': Inside Trump's sudden shift on NAFTA
President Donald Trump was set to announce Saturday, on the 100th day of his presidency, that he was withdrawing from the North American Free Trade Agreement - the sort of disruptive proclamation that would upend both global and domestic politics and signal to his base that he was keeping his campaign promise to terminate what he once called "a total disaster" and "one of the worst deals ever." "I was all set to terminate," Trump said in an Oval Office interview Thursday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Deported to Mexico: Who is the US kicking out?
|Apr 18
|Dee Dee Dee
|3
|Trump voter 'betrayed' after undocumented husba...
|Apr 18
|DC Dave
|297
|Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' Guzman is extradit...
|Apr 14
|Idiots
|4
|NAFTA reform must benefit the citizens of all t...
|Apr 14
|New Resident
|20
|Bones found near border are those of missing Te...
|Apr 11
|Laredo
|1
|Mexican state attorney general arrested at U.S....
|Apr 8
|Azobec
|9
|News 26 mins ago 7:06 a.m.House committee consi...
|Apr 8
|USS LIBERTY
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC