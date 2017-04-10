Humongous Mexican cave spider with red fangs discovered

Researchers from the San Diego Natural History Museum discovered a new species of big, hairy cave-dwelling spiders as big around as a saucer with red fangs. The museum team along with experts from Brazil and Mexico found an abnormally large exoskeleton hanging from the roof of a cave in Baja California Sur, said Jim Berrian, an etymologist for the museum.

