Humongous Mexican cave spider with red fangs discovered
Researchers from the San Diego Natural History Museum discovered a new species of big, hairy cave-dwelling spiders as big around as a saucer with red fangs. The museum team along with experts from Brazil and Mexico found an abnormally large exoskeleton hanging from the roof of a cave in Baja California Sur, said Jim Berrian, an etymologist for the museum.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFIE-TV Evansville.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump voter 'betrayed' after undocumented husba...
|26 min
|Sad sad sad
|182
|Bones found near border are those of missing Te...
|Tue
|Laredo
|1
|Mexican state attorney general arrested at U.S....
|Apr 8
|Azobec
|9
|News 26 mins ago 7:06 a.m.House committee consi...
|Apr 8
|USS LIBERTY
|4
|Husband of Trump supporter deported to Mexico
|Apr 5
|Wildchild
|1
|Community Easter Egg Hunt is Saturday (Apr '14)
|Apr 5
|KimiBeuchat
|8
|Immigration arrests at Mexican border continue ...
|Apr 4
|Wildchild
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC