Fugitive Mexican ex-governor captured in Italy

Italian authorities on Sunday captured a fugitive Mexican former governor charged with drug smuggling, bank fraud, racketeering and money laundering, are expected to extradite him to Mexico over the next few days. Tomas Yarrington, ex-governor of Tamaulipas state, on Mexico's northeastern border with Texas, was accused in 2013 by a federal grand jury in Texas of taking millions of dollars in bribes from the Gulf Cartel and other traffickers.

