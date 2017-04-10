From William Blake Tattoos to Concrete Poetry, Art Books from Mexican Publishers
In its third year, the Index Art Book Fair in Mexico City had strong local representation, with independent and experimental publishing houses excelling in the art of bookmaking. Index Art Book Fair wrapped up its third year this past weekend, presenting 49 international publishers and their works.
