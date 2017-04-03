Former RGC cop pleads guilty to feder...

Former RGC cop pleads guilty to federal drug charges

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: TheMonitor.com

Ramon De La Cruz, Jr., the former investigator with the Rio Grande City Police Department, pleaded guilty to charges of conspiring to distribute more than 2,000 lbs. of marijuana during a re-arraignment hearing on Tuesday, according to court documents.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump voter 'betrayed' after undocumented husba... 4 hr Teana Trump 9
News News 26 mins ago 7:06 a.m.House committee consi... 23 hr Iphonemodest552 3
News Husband of Trump supporter deported to Mexico Wed Wildchild 1
News Community Easter Egg Hunt is Saturday (Apr '14) Wed KimiBeuchat 8
News Immigration arrests at Mexican border continue ... Tue Wildchild 2
News Former Mexican governor flees, may be in West T... Apr 2 EPT 7
News Former Mexican governor flees, may be in West T... Apr 2 New Resident 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,945 • Total comments across all topics: 280,121,395

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC