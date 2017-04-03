Former Mexican cartel head gets life for drug smuggling

In this Jan. 21, 2008, file photo, Mexican federal police officers escort Alfredo Beltran Leyva, known as "El Mochomo, upon his arrival at the Mexico City's airport. Beltran Leyva, 46, was sentenced to life in prison on April 5, 2017, after pleading guilty in February to charges his multibillion-dollar operation smuggled tons of cocaine and methamphetamine into the United States.

