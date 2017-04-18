Fewer Mexicans visit US in Q1: report13 min ago

Mexico City, April 22 A significant number of Mexican travellers stayed away from the US, a traditional getaway destination for the families in the neighbouring country during the Easter holidays, the media has reported. Headlined "Mexican tourists say no to the US in Holy Week", an editorial published in the daily El Economista on Friday said, "there are fewer Mexicans visiting their 'favourite' places in the US", Xinhua news agency reported.

