Fewer Mexicans visit US in Q1: report13 min ago
Mexico City, April 22 A significant number of Mexican travellers stayed away from the US, a traditional getaway destination for the families in the neighbouring country during the Easter holidays, the media has reported. Headlined "Mexican tourists say no to the US in Holy Week", an editorial published in the daily El Economista on Friday said, "there are fewer Mexicans visiting their 'favourite' places in the US", Xinhua news agency reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Deported to Mexico: Who is the US kicking out?
|Apr 18
|Dee Dee Dee
|3
|Trump voter 'betrayed' after undocumented husba...
|Apr 18
|Details at Eleven
|368
|Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' Guzman is extradit...
|Apr 14
|Idiots
|4
|NAFTA reform must benefit the citizens of all t...
|Apr 14
|New Resident
|20
|Bones found near border are those of missing Te...
|Apr 11
|Laredo
|1
|Mexican state attorney general arrested at U.S....
|Apr 8
|Azobec
|9
|News 26 mins ago 7:06 a.m.House committee consi...
|Apr 8
|USS LIBERTY
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC