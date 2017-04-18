Exclusive: U.S. offers to fund Mexico heroin fight as 2016 output jumps - U.S. official

FILE PHOTO: Poppy plants used to make heroin are seen at a clandestine plantation during a military operation in Culiacan in the state of Sinaloa, December 8, 2011. FILE PHOTO: A soldier shows a poppy bulb with resin during a military operation in Culiacan in the state of Sinaloa, December 8, 2011.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.