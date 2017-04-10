Everything You Need to Know About Noma Mexico

After a champagne-soaked final night at his groundbreaking Copenhagen restaurant, chef RenA© Redzepi is about to welcome guests to his latest endeavor, Noma Mexico . While the world waits for Noma 2.0 , Redzepi, former Noma pastry chef Rosio Sanchez , brand-new Noma business partner Ali Sonko, and plenty of cooks have headed to the beachside city of Tulum, where they are finally ready to welcome the public to the latest iteration of their famed tasting menu.

