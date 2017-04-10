Everything You Need to Know About Nom...

Everything You Need to Know About Noma Mexico

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Eater

After a champagne-soaked final night at his groundbreaking Copenhagen restaurant, chef RenA© Redzepi is about to welcome guests to his latest endeavor, Noma Mexico . While the world waits for Noma 2.0 , Redzepi, former Noma pastry chef Rosio Sanchez , brand-new Noma business partner Ali Sonko, and plenty of cooks have headed to the beachside city of Tulum, where they are finally ready to welcome the public to the latest iteration of their famed tasting menu.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump voter 'betrayed' after undocumented husba... 37 min George Lopez 163
News Bones found near border are those of missing Te... Tue Laredo 1
News Mexican state attorney general arrested at U.S.... Apr 8 Azobec 9
News News 26 mins ago 7:06 a.m.House committee consi... Apr 8 USS LIBERTY 4
News Husband of Trump supporter deported to Mexico Apr 5 Wildchild 1
News Community Easter Egg Hunt is Saturday (Apr '14) Apr 5 KimiBeuchat 8
News Immigration arrests at Mexican border continue ... Apr 4 Wildchild 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,636 • Total comments across all topics: 280,238,889

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC