Everything You Need to Know About Noma Mexico
After a champagne-soaked final night at his groundbreaking Copenhagen restaurant, chef RenA© Redzepi is about to welcome guests to his latest endeavor, Noma Mexico . While the world waits for Noma 2.0 , Redzepi, former Noma pastry chef Rosio Sanchez , brand-new Noma business partner Ali Sonko, and plenty of cooks have headed to the beachside city of Tulum, where they are finally ready to welcome the public to the latest iteration of their famed tasting menu.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump voter 'betrayed' after undocumented husba...
|37 min
|George Lopez
|163
|Bones found near border are those of missing Te...
|Tue
|Laredo
|1
|Mexican state attorney general arrested at U.S....
|Apr 8
|Azobec
|9
|News 26 mins ago 7:06 a.m.House committee consi...
|Apr 8
|USS LIBERTY
|4
|Husband of Trump supporter deported to Mexico
|Apr 5
|Wildchild
|1
|Community Easter Egg Hunt is Saturday (Apr '14)
|Apr 5
|KimiBeuchat
|8
|Immigration arrests at Mexican border continue ...
|Apr 4
|Wildchild
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC