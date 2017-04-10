Emerging Markets-Mexico peso tumbles on report U.S. mulling Nafta exit
MEXICO CITY, April 26 Mexico's peso sank to a more than one-month low on Wednesday on news the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump was considering pulling out of the North American Free Trade Agreement . A senior Trump administration official said on Wednesday a draft executive order that would withdraw the United States from NAFTA, that also includes Mexico and Canada, was under consideration, confirming an earlier report from Politico.
