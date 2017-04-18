Emerging Markets-Mexico peso gains on hints of more rate hikes, Brazil stocks up
MEXICO CITY, April 20 Mexico's peso gained on Thursday after the country's central bank chief hinted at further interest rate hikes and the country's finance minister said he saw room for further gains in the currency. The peso added more than 0.3 percent after Mexican Central Bank chief Agustin Carstens hinted that the bank's cycle of monetary tightening might not be over.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Deported to Mexico: Who is the US kicking out?
|Apr 18
|Dee Dee Dee
|3
|Trump voter 'betrayed' after undocumented husba...
|Apr 18
|Details at Eleven
|368
|Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' Guzman is extradit...
|Apr 14
|Idiots
|4
|NAFTA reform must benefit the citizens of all t...
|Apr 14
|New Resident
|20
|Bones found near border are those of missing Te...
|Apr 11
|Laredo
|1
|Mexican state attorney general arrested at U.S....
|Apr 8
|Azobec
|9
|News 26 mins ago 7:06 a.m.House committee consi...
|Apr 8
|USS LIBERTY
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC