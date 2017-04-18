Emerging Markets-Mexico peso gains on...

Emerging Markets-Mexico peso gains on hints of more rate hikes, Brazil stocks up

MEXICO CITY, April 20 Mexico's peso gained on Thursday after the country's central bank chief hinted at further interest rate hikes and the country's finance minister said he saw room for further gains in the currency. The peso added more than 0.3 percent after Mexican Central Bank chief Agustin Carstens hinted that the bank's cycle of monetary tightening might not be over.

