Edmonds CC Community Read April 13 explores human trafficking in rural Mexico
As part of the college's 10th annual Community Read, Edmonds Community College will host a day of events April 13 with author Jennifer Clement, whose book "Prayers for the Stolen" was chosen as this year's all-campus read. The Community Read event provides a year-long opportunity for all members of our college community to become engaged in examining issues of social importance through reading, sharing and discussing the same book.
Start the conversation, or Read more at My Edmonds.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former Mexican governor flees, may be in West T...
|Sun
|EPT
|7
|Former Mexican governor flees, may be in West T...
|Sun
|New Resident
|2
|Mexican state attorney general arrested at U.S....
|Apr 1
|Jose Canoe Si Canada
|8
|Bush, at Mexican border, denounces Trump's immi... (Aug '15)
|Mar 31
|Coultergeist
|4
|Community Easter Egg Hunt is Saturday (Apr '14)
|Mar 30
|Need Help
|7
|Eat It, Conway: El Acapulco
|Mar 20
|Miss Beaverhausen
|1
|The United States is over. It's Canada's turn: ...
|Mar 20
|Righty01
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC