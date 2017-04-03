Edmonds CC Community Read April 13 explores human trafficking in rural Mexico

As part of the college's 10th annual Community Read, Edmonds Community College will host a day of events April 13 with author Jennifer Clement, whose book "Prayers for the Stolen" was chosen as this year's all-campus read. The Community Read event provides a year-long opportunity for all members of our college community to become engaged in examining issues of social importance through reading, sharing and discussing the same book.

