Double Class Victory for Pirelli at MXGP of Mexico
The Grand Prix of Mexico was held in the historic town of Leon for the fourth consecutive year, located in the Guanajuato state. The track is located in the local park and formed by a clay-like soil that was very wet on Saturday, while becoming harder and drier for the racing action on Sunday.
