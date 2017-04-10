Death Toll Climbs To 26 In Tanker-Bus...

Death Toll Climbs To 26 In Tanker-Bus Collision In Mexico

MEXICO CITY, April 15 -- The death toll from a head-on collision between a fuel tanker truck and a passenger bus in south Mexico has climbed to 26, officials said on Friday, China s Xinhua news agency reported. Also Friday, investigators concluded the bus driver was at fault, after apparently letting his vehicle slide into the opposite lane and crash head on into the tanker truck, which soon burst into flames.

