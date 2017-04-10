'Cross US-Mexico border without legal...

'Cross US-Mexico border without legal immigration documents go to jail'

Read more: Vanguard

US Attorney General Jeff Sessions ordered prosecutors and judges to take a tougher line on undocumented immigrants on Tuesday, saying more severe punishment could deter illegal border crossers. Speaking in Nogales, Arizona, Sessions said anyone who crosses the US-Mexico border without legal immigration documents would now be detained and presented to a judge.

Chicago, IL

