Calif. Governor Grants Pardon to Deported US Veteran

In this Feb. 13, 2017 photo, U.S. Army veteran Hector Barajas, who was deported, poses for a portrait in his office at the Deported Veterans Support House, nicknamed "the bunker" in Tijuana, Mexico. A U.S. military veteran deported to his home country of Mexico 13 years ago after serving time for a conviction received a full pardon Saturday from California Gov. Jerry Brown.

