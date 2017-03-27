Anti-Harassment Campaign Startles Mex...

Anti-Harassment Campaign Startles Mexico City Subway Riders

Activists in Mexico are taking aim at male riders of the capital city's packed public transit system. They are hoping that a new, provocative campaign that includes a good dose of shock and shame will change men's behavior toward female transit customers.

