A former US Marine has been arrested in Tijuana in relation to multiple crimes

Tyler James Yeager, a 39-year-old former scout sniper in the US Marines, has been arrested in relation to multiple home break-ins near Tijuana and is under investigation for possible involvement in two homicides. Residents in the area, frustrated by a slew of robberies, started a private Facebook page and distributed flyers with Yeager's California identification card, which was reportedly left behind at the site of a break-in.

