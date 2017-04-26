26 photos that show the US-Mexico border's evolution over 100 years
A central promise of Donald Trump's presidential campaign was a 55-foot-tall, 2,000-mile-long wall that he pledged to build along the US-Mexico border. Now, 100 days into his presidency, the Trump administration is trying to figure out how to pay for it.
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Trump - Did trade deficit cause slow gro...
|2 hr
|uIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR...
|2
|Deported to Mexico: Who is the US kicking out?
|Apr 18
|Dee Dee Dee
|3
|Trump voter 'betrayed' after undocumented husba...
|Apr 18
|DC Dave
|297
|Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' Guzman is extradit...
|Apr 14
|Idiots
|4
|NAFTA reform must benefit the citizens of all t...
|Apr 14
|New Resident
|20
|Bones found near border are those of missing Te...
|Apr 11
|Laredo
|1
|Mexican state attorney general arrested at U.S....
|Apr 8
|Azobec
|9
