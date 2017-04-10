2 Dead and 7 Injured in Mexican Drug ...

2 Dead and 7 Injured in Mexican Drug Cartel Attack in Seaside...

A team of cartel gunmen began to fire indiscriminately into a crowd of tourists - killing two and injuring at least six others - in Mexico's resort town of Acapulco. The attack took place Saturday night in the La Reyna park in Acapulco, in th Mexican state os Guerrero.

