World's once most obese man readies to undergo surgery in Mexico

Juan Pedro, once the world's most obese man with a body weight of about 1,310 pounds, is scheduled for surgery on May 9 in Guadalajara after losing almost 30 percent of his initial weight, medical sources said Tuesday. Juan Pedro has lost over 385 pounds, reaching a total body weight of 923 pounds.

Chicago, IL

