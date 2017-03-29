World's once most obese man readies to undergo surgery in Mexico
Juan Pedro, once the world's most obese man with a body weight of about 1,310 pounds, is scheduled for surgery on May 9 in Guadalajara after losing almost 30 percent of his initial weight, medical sources said Tuesday. Juan Pedro has lost over 385 pounds, reaching a total body weight of 923 pounds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Community Easter Egg Hunt is Saturday (Apr '14)
|Mar 24
|hippity hoppity
|6
|Eat It, Conway: El Acapulco
|Mar 20
|Miss Beaverhausen
|1
|The United States is over. It's Canada's turn: ...
|Mar 20
|Righty01
|3
|Trump: a Twitter troll?
|Mar 16
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|'Like a block of cheese with holes in it' - How...
|Mar 14
|Texxy
|1
|The 1954 deportation of Mexican migrants and th...
|Mar 14
|Texxy
|1
|Making America Browner: Obama Regime Letting Ha...
|Mar 11
|spytheweb
|10
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC