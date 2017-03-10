Viva Aztlan Festival prepares for big...

Viva Aztlan Festival prepares for big finale Saturday night

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: KCBD-TV Lubbock

Following a day of competition, the Viva Aztlan Festival is preparing for a performance of the previous year's "Best of Festival" winner, Austin High's Ballet Folklorico, along with a special guest from Veracruz, Mexico, harpist, Salvador Pena Herrera. Organizer, Zenaida Aguero-Rayes says the best part of the day's events has to do with more than competition.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCBD-TV Lubbock.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Making America Browner: Obama Regime Letting Ha... 23 hr spytheweb 11
News Economists dump on Trump boast to bring jobs ba... (Aug '15) Thu Horacio 3
News Mexico's ascendant cartel is making a deadly ad... Mar 9 facts 11
News Mexicans Say Guard Won't Slow Migrants (May '06) Mar 7 Marcus 215
News For all the sound and fury over illegal immigra... Mar 5 tomin cali 1
News Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b... Mar 5 RoxLo 641
News Lawmakers eye Rio Grande Valley as possible zer... (Oct '07) Mar 4 Sacri 7
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,560 • Total comments across all topics: 279,486,909

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC