Veracruz, Mexico: Mexican Journalist Killed; Mass Grave Discovered

Mexican journalist Ricardo Monlui Cabrera has been murdered in the Mexican state of Veracruz. He was the editorial director of the newspaper El PolA tico and the president of the local journalists' association in the city of CA3rdoba.

