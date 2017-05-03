US-Mexico Workers Solidarity March & Action On 3/5/17 For Driscoll's Agricultural Work
Mexican and US trade unionists, youth and human rights advocates rallied on both sides of the border in San Ysidro and Tijuana in opposition to union busting, NAFTA and the racist wall and ICE attacks on Latinos and immigrant workers. US-Mexico Border Workers Solidarity March & Action On 3/5/17For Driscoll Agricultural Workers And Workers Unity https://youtu.be/ASv_gHyOnzk Protesting the wall, racist ICE attacks, NAFTA and union busting, workers and youth on both sides of the US and Mexican border joined together on March 5, 2017 in San Ysidro and Tijuana.
