US Farm Interests Caution Trump on Mexico Trade War

Pigs roam in a feedlot on a farm in Clear Lake, Iowa. Mexico could revive the list of mostly agricultural products it used to push Washington into letting Mexican truckers on U.S. highways in 2011; pork products topped that list.

Chicago, IL

