UPDATE 1-Mexican peso surges as trade...

UPDATE 1-Mexican peso surges as trade fears subside, new hedge auctioned

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Mexico's peso strengthened to its highest level in nearly four months on Monday on hopes a trade deal with the United States can be successfully renegotiated and after the central bank sold $1 billion of hedge contracts that may support the currency. The peso firmed as much as 0.3 percent to 19.435 per dollar, its strongest level since the day after Donald Trump's surprise victory in the Nov. 8 U.S. presidential election.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mexico's ascendant cartel is making a deadly ad... 8 hr Only New Resident 2
News For all the sound and fury over illegal immigra... Sun tomin cali 1
News Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b... Sun RoxLo 641
News Lawmakers eye Rio Grande Valley as possible zer... (Oct '07) Sat Sacri 7
News They were brought to America as kids - then sen... Sat jmpm 4
News Texas Cities Block Access to Border Land (Oct '07) Mar 2 ThatsPhartt 10
News Trish Long: Sheriff's Posse at Cowboy Park (Jul '10) Mar 2 Will Means 18
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,614 • Total comments across all topics: 279,365,486

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC