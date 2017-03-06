UPDATE 1-Mexican peso surges as trade fears subside, new hedge auctioned

Mexico's peso strengthened to its highest level in nearly four months on Monday on hopes a trade deal with the United States can be successfully renegotiated and after the central bank sold $1 billion of hedge contracts that may support the currency. The peso firmed as much as 0.3 percent to 19.435 per dollar, its strongest level since the day after Donald Trump's surprise victory in the Nov. 8 U.S. presidential election.

