University of Houston professor discu...

University of Houston professor discusses Mexican prostitution study

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Daily Texan

In the Mexican border city of Reynosa, the government regulates prostitution in an area called "La Zona," where Sarah Luna, a University of Houston professor, conducted an immersive 12-month study she discussed at a lecture Monday. The UT Department of Mexican American and Latina/o Studies hosted Luna, where the professor said prostitution in Mexico is decriminalized and under government supervision.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Texan.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mexicans Say Guard Won't Slow Migrants (May '06) 3 hr Marcus 215
News Mexico's ascendant cartel is making a deadly ad... Mon Only New Resident 2
News For all the sound and fury over illegal immigra... Sun tomin cali 1
News Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b... Sun RoxLo 641
News Lawmakers eye Rio Grande Valley as possible zer... (Oct '07) Sat Sacri 7
News They were brought to America as kids - then sen... Sat jmpm 4
News Texas Cities Block Access to Border Land (Oct '07) Mar 2 ThatsPhartt 10
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Syria
  5. Surgeon General
  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,946 • Total comments across all topics: 279,382,015

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC