University of Houston professor discusses Mexican prostitution study
In the Mexican border city of Reynosa, the government regulates prostitution in an area called "La Zona," where Sarah Luna, a University of Houston professor, conducted an immersive 12-month study she discussed at a lecture Monday. The UT Department of Mexican American and Latina/o Studies hosted Luna, where the professor said prostitution in Mexico is decriminalized and under government supervision.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Texan.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mexicans Say Guard Won't Slow Migrants (May '06)
|3 hr
|Marcus
|215
|Mexico's ascendant cartel is making a deadly ad...
|Mon
|Only New Resident
|2
|For all the sound and fury over illegal immigra...
|Sun
|tomin cali
|1
|Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b...
|Sun
|RoxLo
|641
|Lawmakers eye Rio Grande Valley as possible zer... (Oct '07)
|Sat
|Sacri
|7
|They were brought to America as kids - then sen...
|Sat
|jmpm
|4
|Texas Cities Block Access to Border Land (Oct '07)
|Mar 2
|ThatsPhartt
|10
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC