Ultravision to deploy 4.5G Pro network in Mexico using 2.5GHz spectrum
Ultravision, the Mexican pay-TV and WiMAX operator, has reportedly enlisted Finnish vendor Nokia to deploy the country's first 4.5G Pro -A) network. According to El Economista, the first phase of the network deployment is planned to take place in the second half of 2017, and will include Nokia's mobile core and voice-over- solution.
