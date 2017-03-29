Treehouses and mansions: Life in the shadow of the U.S.-Mexico fence
The rust-red U.S. fence along the Mexican border has inspired various quirky architectural structures, from a frontier-themed mansion to a humble treehouse with uninterrupted views across the Californian scrubland. Carlos Torres, an architect in the northern Mexican city of Tijuana, has lived in a house in the shadow of the U.S. border for three decades, and the fence that U.S. President Donald Trump has vowed to expand begins at the end of his garden.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTAQ-AM Green Bay.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Community Easter Egg Hunt is Saturday (Apr '14)
|10 hr
|hippity hoppity
|6
|Eat It, Conway: El Acapulco
|Mar 20
|Miss Beaverhausen
|1
|The United States is over. It's Canada's turn: ...
|Mar 20
|Righty01
|3
|Trump: a Twitter troll?
|Mar 16
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|'Like a block of cheese with holes in it' - How...
|Mar 14
|Texxy
|1
|The 1954 deportation of Mexican migrants and th...
|Mar 14
|Texxy
|1
|Making America Browner: Obama Regime Letting Ha...
|Mar 11
|spytheweb
|10
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC