Treehouses and mansions: Life in the ...

Treehouses and mansions: Life in the shadow of the U.S.-Mexico fence

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WTAQ-AM Green Bay

The rust-red U.S. fence along the Mexican border has inspired various quirky architectural structures, from a frontier-themed mansion to a humble treehouse with uninterrupted views across the Californian scrubland. Carlos Torres, an architect in the northern Mexican city of Tijuana, has lived in a house in the shadow of the U.S. border for three decades, and the fence that U.S. President Donald Trump has vowed to expand begins at the end of his garden.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTAQ-AM Green Bay.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Community Easter Egg Hunt is Saturday (Apr '14) 10 hr hippity hoppity 6
News Eat It, Conway: El Acapulco Mar 20 Miss Beaverhausen 1
News The United States is over. It's Canada's turn: ... Mar 20 Righty01 3
News Trump: a Twitter troll? Mar 16 Cordwainer Trout 2
News 'Like a block of cheese with holes in it' - How... Mar 14 Texxy 1
News The 1954 deportation of Mexican migrants and th... Mar 14 Texxy 1
News Making America Browner: Obama Regime Letting Ha... Mar 11 spytheweb 10
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,633 • Total comments across all topics: 279,800,339

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC