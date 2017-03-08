Travel warnings issued for Mexico
NUEVO PROGRESO, Mexico If you're planning to spend spring break in Mexico, there are travel warnings out from Washington. Federal authorities are urging you not to visit certain parts of the country.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Making America Browner: Obama Regime Letting Ha...
|Sat
|spytheweb
|11
|Economists dump on Trump boast to bring jobs ba... (Aug '15)
|Mar 9
|Horacio
|3
|Mexico's ascendant cartel is making a deadly ad...
|Mar 9
|facts
|11
|Mexicans Say Guard Won't Slow Migrants (May '06)
|Mar 7
|Marcus
|215
|For all the sound and fury over illegal immigra...
|Mar 5
|tomin cali
|1
|Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b...
|Mar 5
|RoxLo
|641
|Lawmakers eye Rio Grande Valley as possible zer... (Oct '07)
|Mar 4
|Sacri
|7
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC