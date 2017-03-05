The Arizona lawman challenging President Trump's border wall
The Arizona lawman challenging President Trump's border wall Arizona Sheriff Tony Estrada has little use for Trump and less for the wall Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2ltlN71 Santa Cruz County Sheriff Tony Estrada, 73, is the law in Nogales, Arizona. He has been the sheriff of this border county since 1993.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|For all the sound and fury over illegal immigra...
|5 hr
|tomin cali
|1
|Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b...
|12 hr
|RoxLo
|641
|Lawmakers eye Rio Grande Valley as possible zer... (Oct '07)
|Sat
|Sacri
|7
|They were brought to America as kids - then sen...
|Sat
|jmpm
|4
|Texas Cities Block Access to Border Land (Oct '07)
|Mar 2
|ThatsPhartt
|10
|Trish Long: Sheriff's Posse at Cowboy Park (Jul '10)
|Mar 2
|Will Means
|18
|5 things you need to know Thursday
|Mar 2
|MxAmerican
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC