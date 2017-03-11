Taxes trimmed Mexican soda consumptio...

Taxes trimmed Mexican soda consumption for two years

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Purchases of sugar-sweetened beverages were down nearly 10 percent in the second year of the tax, a new study shows. Ng, a health economist and a professor at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, and her team estimated that Mexicans bought 9.7 percent less sugary drinks in 2015 than they would have before the tax took effect.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 5 things you need to know Thursday 2 hr MxAmerican 1
News They were brought to America as kids - then sen... 17 hr jmpm 3
News New Rules Could Make Undocumented Immigrants Hi... Mon Agents of Corruption 6
News Mexico warns US it will refuse non-Mexican depo... Feb 27 slick willie expl... 6
News Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b... Feb 26 Drain 598
News Lawmakers eye Rio Grande Valley as possible zer... (Oct '07) Feb 26 Ecoo 6
News Mexico is deliberately aiding illegal aliens | ... (Jul '14) Feb 25 Eduardo 23
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,722 • Total comments across all topics: 279,258,405

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC