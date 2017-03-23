Sixteen inmates are loose after escap...

Sixteen inmates are loose after escape from Mexican prison

Sixteen suspected drug cartel members are on the run after escaping Thursday by digging a 120-foot long hole under the wall of a prison in Mexico Prison's security sealed in the hole that was used by 29 prisoners to escape from a Mexican prison Sixteen of that original 29 are still on the run, after 13 were caught, and authorities have said that most of them are suspected to be members of the Zetas drug cartel. The inmates escaped through a 120-foot tunnel out of a prison in Ciudad Victoria, in the northern Mexican border state of Tamaulipas.

