Sixteen inmates are loose after escape from Mexican prison
Sixteen suspected drug cartel members are on the run after escaping Thursday by digging a 120-foot long hole under the wall of a prison in Mexico Prison's security sealed in the hole that was used by 29 prisoners to escape from a Mexican prison Sixteen of that original 29 are still on the run, after 13 were caught, and authorities have said that most of them are suspected to be members of the Zetas drug cartel. The inmates escaped through a 120-foot tunnel out of a prison in Ciudad Victoria, in the northern Mexican border state of Tamaulipas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Community Easter Egg Hunt is Saturday (Apr '14)
|Fri
|hippity hoppity
|6
|Eat It, Conway: El Acapulco
|Mar 20
|Miss Beaverhausen
|1
|The United States is over. It's Canada's turn: ...
|Mar 20
|Righty01
|3
|Trump: a Twitter troll?
|Mar 16
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|'Like a block of cheese with holes in it' - How...
|Mar 14
|Texxy
|1
|The 1954 deportation of Mexican migrants and th...
|Mar 14
|Texxy
|1
|Making America Browner: Obama Regime Letting Ha...
|Mar 11
|spytheweb
|10
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC